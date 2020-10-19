Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

COP opened at $34.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

