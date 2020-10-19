Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 522.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ross Stores by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,811 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,793 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 83.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,757,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $148,146,000 after purchasing an additional 798,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

