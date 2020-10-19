Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $165,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,799,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,675,000 after buying an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,464,000 after purchasing an additional 202,287 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,713,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,015,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,798,000 after purchasing an additional 53,750 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.30.

NYSE PSA opened at $233.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $245.59. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.67 and its 200 day moving average is $201.39.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

