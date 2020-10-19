Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

NYSE EPD opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

