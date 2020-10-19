Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $494,123,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.22 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.