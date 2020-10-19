Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT stock opened at $110.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

