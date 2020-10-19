Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. McDonald's comprises approximately 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald's by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

NYSE MCD opened at $229.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. McDonald's’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.