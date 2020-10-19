Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $75,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,029.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $980.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $846.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,044.83.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.55.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total transaction of $764,626.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,310,063.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total transaction of $947,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $947,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

