Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 462.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 6,200.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after buying an additional 1,195,477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,084,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after acquiring an additional 689,675 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,218,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,772,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $73.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNE shares. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.