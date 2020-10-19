Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $221.71 on Monday. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $224.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

