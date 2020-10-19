Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

