Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,188 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,128,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,041 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Partners Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,554 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET stock opened at $58.50 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $61.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.41.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $1,810,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 15,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $568,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,320,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,635,430 shares of company stock valued at $106,490,341 in the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

