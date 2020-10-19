Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 262 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 19.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DPZ opened at $399.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Domino's Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.38 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.08.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Domino's Pizza, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,125 shares of company stock worth $4,201,177. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. OTR Global upgraded Domino's Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cowen raised shares of Domino's Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

