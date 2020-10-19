Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 332 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $235,264.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total value of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.80.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $166.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.45.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

