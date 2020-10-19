Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Facebook by 37.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 81,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 68,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 20.5% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 107,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

FB opened at $267.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

