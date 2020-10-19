Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,669,000 after buying an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

PM stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.