Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $84.26 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89.

