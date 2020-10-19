Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

WFC stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

