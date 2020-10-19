Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,982,000 after buying an additional 2,199,153 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,533,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,803,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,240,000 after purchasing an additional 693,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $55.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

