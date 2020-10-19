Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.89. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.