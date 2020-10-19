Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 317.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $40.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.