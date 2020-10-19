Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Zoetis by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,228 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Zoetis by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,032,000 after acquiring an additional 712,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Zoetis by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,982,000 after acquiring an additional 708,821 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $163.55 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

