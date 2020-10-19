Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 230,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 591,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 92,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $101.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,032 shares of company stock worth $19,530,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

