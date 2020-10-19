Roth Capital Boosts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $26.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,002. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $788,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,845 shares of company stock worth $590,238. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,078.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

