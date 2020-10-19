Roth Capital Boosts Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target to $9.50

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $9.25 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SVM. Alliance Global Partners lowered Silvercorp Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $7.68 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 32.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 208,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 50,622 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 9.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 28.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at $79,000.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

