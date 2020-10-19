Roth Capital Raises TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Price Target to $23.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TFFP. BidaskClub raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 277,300 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

