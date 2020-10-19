Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Roth Capital currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.83.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $169.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 429.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.