Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 19,332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,249,000 after buying an additional 1,322,352 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

NYSE:RY opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

