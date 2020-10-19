Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Royal Dutch Shell’s trading business was instrumental in helping the supermajor partly cushion the impact of oil price slump and report better-than-expected Q2 earnings. While Shell hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn, reflected through massive write offs and a dividend cut, the stock looks good on the back of certain catalysts. In particular, the Anglo-Dutch multinational company’s position as a key supplier of liquefied natural gas should benefit its long-term cash flow growth on the back of attractive growth opportunities. It is also making solid progress toward the transition to a renewable energy-focused future. Further, the company carries high investment grade rating of Aa2 from Moody's, translating into low borrowing rates. Consequently, Shell is expected to offer substantial upside potential.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,770,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,907. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

