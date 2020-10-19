Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) Shares Gap Up to $205.80

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $205.80, but opened at $215.40. Sabre Insurance Group shares last traded at $203.80, with a volume of 51,712 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 211.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 201.56.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Hendrik du Toit bought 1,000,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £2,140,000 ($2,795,923.70). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £10,600 ($13,848.97). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,836,038 shares of company stock worth $604,555,193.

