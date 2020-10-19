SafeCapital Trading 15.3% Higher This Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $266,768.14 and approximately $1.05 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

