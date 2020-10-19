Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.77.

Shares of SAIA opened at $144.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $151.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Saia by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,743,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 343.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 302,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Saia by 233.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 262,600 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

