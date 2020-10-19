Sandon Capital Investments Limited (SNC.AX) (SNC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on November 12th

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (SNC.AX) (ASX:SNC) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.63.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in equity markets of Australia. It will primarily invest in securities listed on ASX. The firm invests in under-value securities. It follows an activist approach towards investment. Sandon Capital Investments Limited was formerly known as Global Mining Investments Limited.

