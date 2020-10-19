Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sanofi’s Specialty Care segment is on a strong footing, particularly with regular label expansion of Dupixent. The drug has, in a very short time, become Sanofi’s key top-line driver. Sanofi possesses one of the world’s leading vaccine operations. Its R&D pipeline is strong and cost-savings and efficiency initiatives are supporting bottom-line. However, headwinds include weak performance of the Diabetes unit, generic competition for many drugs and slower-than-expected uptake of core products like Praluent. COVID-19 resulted in slowdown of new patient additions, deferral of procedures and some vaccinations, and lower in-pharmacy traffic in Q2. Shares have outperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have gone down slightly ahead of Q3 earnings. Sanofi has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NYSE:SNY traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,846,000 after acquiring an additional 493,628 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $24,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2,339.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 345,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 331,140 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

