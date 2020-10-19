Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 36,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:SAR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. 220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $229.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 64.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAR shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,368.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $139,500. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 26.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 334.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

