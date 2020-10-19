Schaeffler’s (SCFLF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of SCFLF stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

