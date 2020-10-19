Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

