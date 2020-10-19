Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Short Interest Up 38.5% in September

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 685,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 495,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE:SALT opened at $14.99 on Monday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $186.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.78) by ($0.16). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SALT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
About Scorpio Bulkers
Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.
Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.