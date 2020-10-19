Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) PT Lowered to $23.00

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SALT. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

NYSE SALT traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $14.92. 1,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.78) by ($0.16). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 169.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 232,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 33.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 24.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 33,223 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.