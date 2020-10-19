Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) PT Lowered to $23.00

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SALT. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.
NYSE SALT traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $14.92. 1,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.19.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 169.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 232,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 33.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 24.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 33,223 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile
Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.
