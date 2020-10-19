Selfkey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, OKEx, IDEX and RightBTC. Selfkey has a total market cap of $6.49 million and $446,240.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $574.17 or 0.04924334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030938 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,353,937,381 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, ABCC, Binance, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

