Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Short Interest Update

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,146,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 24,483,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 828.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIUIF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 405,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,582. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

