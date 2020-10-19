Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Short Interest Update

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,146,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 24,483,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 828.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIUIF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 405,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,582. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile
