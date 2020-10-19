Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $61.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,346. Semtech has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,785. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $52,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

