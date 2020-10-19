ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWAV. ValuEngine lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 89,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $5,086,196.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $35,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 968,943 shares of company stock valued at $56,449,624. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 128.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 94.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.