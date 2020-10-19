ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $86.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $78.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $79.25.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $35,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $292,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 968,943 shares of company stock worth $56,449,624. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $4,434,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth $2,035,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 13.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 268,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 100.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

