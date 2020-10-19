ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $72.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ShockWave Medical traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $78.54, with a volume of 1725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.22.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 160,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $9,695,389.20. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 33,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,666,483.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 968,943 shares of company stock worth $56,449,624. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $2,035,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 268,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

