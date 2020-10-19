Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Rises By 37.6%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of LFC opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.33.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

