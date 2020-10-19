Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Drops By 27.3%

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 12,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 103,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 63,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,460. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

