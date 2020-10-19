Short Interest in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Grows By 37.4%

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 874,300 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 636,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,888,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,704,000 after buying an additional 134,137 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,077,000 after purchasing an additional 229,414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CNA Financial by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 171,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CNA Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNA opened at $30.01 on Monday. CNA Financial has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

