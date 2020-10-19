Short Interest in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Grows By 20.8%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 8,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 72,567 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 37,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 40,080 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,753 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 74,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $33.60. 860,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542,879. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

