Short Interest in First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Rises By 36.4%

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of First US Bancshares stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.65. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182. First US Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.53.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First US Bancshares stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of First US Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

